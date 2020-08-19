What is going on with the U.S. Postal Service? We’re hearing about mail and parcels piling up at post offices. It seems Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster, has cut overtime and late delivery trips, frozen non-union hires and ordered removal of sorting machines. Mr. DeJoy says it’s all to bring efficiency to the USPS, which is bleeding billions every year.
But is that the whole story? Americans can be forgiven for suspecting the mail slowdown is part of a White House scheme to suppress votes this fall — particularly Democratic votes.
After all, President Trump has been asserting, with no evidence, that mail-in voting invites massive fraud, and that it gives Democrats the upper hand.
Last Thursday, he implied he’s starving the USPS to make it hard to process mail-in ballots. Then, the next day, he said he might accept the billions more for the Postal Service that House Democrats propose as part of their pandemic relief package — if they support his demands including a payroll tax cut.
This is blackmail. Lawmakers need to join in a bipartisan drive to reverse the postal slowdown. Millions of votes — not to mention timely delivery of medicines and Social Security checks — are at stake.
Tom Chulski, Green Valley