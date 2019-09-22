A recent letter expressed fear that this administration would get us into war and gave ancient Rome’s fall as an example of war destroying an empire.
In Rome’s case, there were reasons other than war for its decline. Its northern borders were overrun by hordes of people escaping from the Huns who were sweeping over Europe. Rome’s military was made up of an increasing number of foreigners, and eventually even the emperor came to be a barbarian. The markets of Rome were full of imported goods and foods, and old soldiers and unneeded farmers moved into cities, adding to the growing problem of slums.
Religion was questioned and greed ruled. One senator said of seven-hilled Rome that it was “a city for sale to the highest bidder.” In our present time, President Trump’s intent on getting us out of Afghanistan (a tangled job with Pakistan involved), in preventing war with North Korea and on avoiding war with Iran.
Maybe republics die when those who need help outnumber those who can give help. When that happens, there’s chaos and riots. History sort of writes itself from that point on — the military steps in to restore order, and there’s a general who ends up being a dictator. Do you ever get your republic back? No. There’s a war, true enough, going on today in D.C. , but it’s not the sort of war that letter writer was thinking about.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley