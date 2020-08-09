An empty vessel: “A state where one has decided to start over, forget everything in their past and move on.”
Mr. Biden, “good old Joe,” has not chosen to be an empty vessel; he has cognitive impairment. He has trouble remembering, learning new things, concentrating and making decisions. One does not have to be a doctor or a rocket scientist to make this assessment. We live in Green Valley! I don’t know about you, but I have had friends and have friends now who have this impairment. My wife claims I do on occasion. I claim she does.
But we are not running for the highest office in the land. The “old Joe” many of us liked and could count on for reasonable moderate thinking is disappearing before our very eyes and ears. Sad to see, however, more than sad, very scary.
Electing “old Joe” is electing an empty vessel being filled by extremists, which “old Joe” is not. Some predict he will step down or be forced to shortly after the election and the position will be taken over completely by extremists.
The “Green New Deal,” $10 trillion, open borders, defunding the police, taking guns away, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC), Elizabeth Warren, et al. A total transformation of the country we know and love.
I realize the hatred of Trump drives the decision of many. Donald Trump has plenty of obvious flaws. He is not a politician. He says what he thinks at the moment. However, his patriotism and loyalty to America and its citizens is not one of his flaws.
An empty vessel filled with radicals transforming America or Donald Trump for the next four years?
John Fanning, Green Valley