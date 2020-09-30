Why President Trump did not want to disclose his tax records

• Paid no taxes for 11 years then only paid $750 in 2016 and 2017.

• President Obama and George W. Bush regularly paid $100,000+ in taxes.

• For unknown reasons, under audit since 2011 for a supposed $72.9 million declared loss.

• Records reveal “chronic losses and years of tax avoidance.” Virtually all his businesses, including golf courses and hotels, are losing large amounts of money.

• Law allows claim of total loss on investments, if receiving nothing in return; appeared to receive 5% of new casino company.

• Has loans of $300 million due within four years. Debt to Putin? Compromised?

• Writes off most personal expenses as business expenses.

• $70,000 hair cost during “The Apprentice.”

Phil Nicolay, Green Valley

