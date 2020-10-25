Many books have been written about Donald Trump, more than any other president since Abraham Lincoln. Many of the books before he became president have to do with how much money he has. Some of the bestsellers since he was elected go into great detail about how ill-equipped he is to be the president. Much of the negative writing comes from people who know him well. Several of those that worked for him and at one time considered to be his friend.
Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” describes her uncle as a fraud and a bully.
Michael Cohen, who was a personal lawyer for Trump, reveals Trump’s relentless willingness to lie, exaggerate, mislead or manipulate. Trump emerges as a man without a soul, a con man who will do or say absolutely anything to win, regardless of the cost to his family, his associates, or his country.
Cohen, often described as a sleazy character himself, writes page after page about Trump’s sleaziness. The book doesn’t offer much new information, but when it is all gathered together, it is staggering.
Former national security adviser John Bolton claims in his book that every decision President Trump has made in office has been “driven by re-election calculations.”
One might think these are ramblings of a few disenchanted former associates of the president. In fact, members of the executive office of the president have had a 91% turnover since he took office. Other associates have denounced Trump without writing a book.
Admittedly, it is difficult to find someone who is not seeking re-election (Republican) to speak against Trump. I hope we have an opportunity to read good things about our president.
Vote for humanity on Nov. 3.
Ray Soper, Green Valley