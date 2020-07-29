Re: Jim Stones in-depth, thought provoking editorial stating that the Democratic nominee of 1960 might not be welcomed in his party today (“Democrat JFK wouldn’t be welcome today,” Page A7, July 26). Jim, you don’t have to reach all the way back to the ‘60s to find an example of a party turning their back on past nominees, just stay in this century.
Why is the 2012 Republican nominee, Mitt Romney, already an outcast in your morally bankrupt party? Who will even forget the shameful ignorance Trump displayed toward Arizona’s hero senator, John McCain? And, for good measure, you have turned against the Bush family. You see, Jim, most of America is wise to right-wing hypocrisy, and your lawless president pretending he knows the first thing about law or order. Or your telling us that Col. Bonespurs (and his non-serving sons) is someone who honors our military.
I direct your attention to Page A4 the same day your editorial appeared: “The ranks of Arizona Democrats have grown at a more significant rate than Republicans...”
Arizona is about to elect its second Democratic senator. Jim, Republicans have dealt themselves a losing hand this year. Even Fox News polls reflect that reality.
Randy Morrison, Green Valley