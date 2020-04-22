I know a lot of people, including myself, who have received their COVID-19 stimulus money via direct deposit. A lot of us are retired with income from that retirement as well as income from Social Security, so the stimulus money is something we didn’t really need to make ends meet. Not all of us, but many don’t “need” this windfall.
I want to suggest for those who can, to write a nice check to our local food bank with some of that stimulus money. They can buy more food with our money than they can distribute using our actual food donations. Lots of families who never used the food bank now have to use it because one or both family incomes are gone due to shut downs. People can do without lots of things during this pandemic, but food isn’t one of them. Let’s support our neighbors and friends in our immediate area. Write a nice check from your stimulus money to the Green Valley Food Bank as soon as you can and drop it in the mail. Thanks, Green Valley.
Stephen Wentz, Green Valley