Thank you Green Valley News and Nogales International for hosting AZ-19 Most Influential Youth awards on Saturday. It was a wonderful event held at Mountain View Elementary in Rio Rico on honoring 19 very remarkable young people.
What impressed me the most about the honorees was their perseverance during the pandemic to make a difference in their schools and in their communities in the I-19 region. What’s even more impressive was the large turnout of families, friends, area educators and dignitaries who came to applaud these dynamic youth.
This was one of the first gatherings I’ve attended since COVID shuttered most events last year and I have to admit it was worth every minute to feel just plain hopeful again.
Regina Ford
Green Valley