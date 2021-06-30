Apparently, an eating establishment in Minneapolis is doing very well in today’s political climate and does not really need any business from white people. Broders’ Pasta Bar is instituting a “15% equity charge” because they believe that customers do not equally tip “brown and black” wait staff as much as they do white wait staff so now everyone has to pay this 15% minimum equity charge (unless they decide to only have white folks pay it? Not sure if this option is being used.).
The next time I am in Minneapolis I will make it a point visit the restaurant and let them know how much money they will NOT be getting from my dining party because of their racist policy and then find another locally owned business to eat at. I can honestly say that I do not expect any different service from wait staff, regardless of skin color. If they do at least an average job helping me out, they normally get 15 to 20% tips, less if they are lazy, slow or screw up my order.
My standards are really not that high, all things considered. After all, I did vote for Jimmy Carter.
Rick White
Green Valley