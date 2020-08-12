Look! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s just Mark Kelly riding into Arizona on Gabby Giffords’ coattails.
I salute his Air Force and astronaut service. What has he done for Arizona?
Thanks to my beloved DVR, I am thankful I do not have to and do not watch TV political ads. Too many soundbites and pablum.
Sen. Martha McSally has a track record in Arizona, particularly in Green Valley and Tucson. Mr. Kelly does not have that. I would like to see an OpEd from him defining his positions on World View, Medicare for all, military spending, direction of the country and his views on what he hopes to accomplish for the people of Arizona.
Duncan Creed, Green Valley