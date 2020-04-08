Last Sunday, my opponent in the race for Pima County Attorney had an op-ed published relating to domestic violence, saying it is on the rise nationally.
He also wrote that (Laura Conover) “curiously claims a record as a victim advocate.”
I was disappointed he chose to twist his language in that manner when it is a matter of public record that I have legally represented well over a dozen families in the last four years, working directly and successfully with his own former colleagues to bring violent offenders to justice.
I am very proud of my work as a victim’s advocate and in attacking DV. That work makes me particularly tuned in to the more current data that indicates that, although the overall crime rate is down, incidents of DV are up, in the time of Coronavirus.
As your County Attorney, I will work with hard statistics to establish priorities and find appropriate solutions critical to the health and safety of those who live in our county. Violent crime. Victim protection. Financials scams.
As to my opponent feeling curious, I also claim I gave birth to the beautiful 6-year-old boy home and running around our back yard. Quite proud of that too.
Laura Conover, Tucson