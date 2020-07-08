Thao Tiedt, president of the Green Valley Council, is certainly entitled to express her personal opinions, as are all citizens, but to use the resources of the Council to do so is wrong.
For several weeks, Ms. Tiedt has included editorials in her weekly messages to member HOAs. Most of these concern the coronavirus. Considering there are daily news stories quoting true experts, it’s amazing that she feels the need to do this.
Now she has put herself in the middle of disagreements between area elected officials by attacking the mayor of Sahuarita, as well as urging folks not to shop or dine in Sahuarita. This is way out of line and would seem to fly in the face of everything the Council is trying to accomplish.
Her executive committee and the member HOAs should insist that when officially speaking for the Council, she limit her comments to legitimate Council business.
Jim Cleary, Green Valley