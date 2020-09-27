I thought I would take on the challenge that Sandy Rooney offered (“Delay the hearings,” Sept. 23) to write to those 16 senators she listed (and, Sen. Martha McSally). Here is what I wrote:
“DON’T DO THIS TO US!! The GOP’s silence and reprehensible tone deafness over these last 4 years has hurt us ALL considerably; has damaged the foundations of our democratic republic, perhaps, to the point of irreparable.
“Of course, you have the constitutional ‘right’ to pursue this nomination — but, it is NOT RIGHT and, you know it! Only 40 days out from election day, WE THE PEOPLE need to be heard, FIRST. After January 20, 2021, the U.S. Senate can exercise its constitutional “right” of confirmation. You may still come out with your choice, but WE THE PEOPLE need to have our say—our vote— first!”
At this point in our country’s history, the GOP is no longer a political party to be proud of. At this point the corruption, white privilege and hypocrisy of the GOP is utterly unconscionable!
I signed it: One of the “WE…”
Marilyn Kern, Green Valley