No one can question, especially if you are female, the historic impact that Justice Ruth Ginsberg left us during her time of service on the Supreme Court. Her accomplishments have been detailed widely and reflect tenacity in making her goals a reality.
However, I believe her manner of civil conduct is the real legacy she leaves behind amid the present atmosphere of chaos. A woman, small of stature with a soft voice, demonstrated that anyone can form a bond of friendship and respect, even when expressing diametrically opposing views if there is respect and civility in the communication.
Perhaps the greatest example was her relationship with Justice Antonin Scalia. While disagreeing on many legal topics, they were able to forge a friendship based on mutual respect and acceptance of differences. They should serve as examples for all of us to follow!
Helen Russo, Green Valley