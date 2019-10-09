I’m writing to thank three individuals who were so helpful when I tripped and fell in the Walmart parking lot last Friday morning.
As I finished shopping, I loaded my bags into my car and returned my cart to the cart parking area. Just as I returned to my car and a 20-something man parked his cart right in front of my car and proceeded to get in his car. I said to him the cart return is right over there (about 40 feet). He said to me ,“I don’t have to do that, it’s not against the law to leave it here.”
Well, I’m a white-haired grandma and I thought to myself, “I’ll show him how easy it is.” I grabbed his cart and took it to the return. At the return was a man about my age putting his cart away. I told him what had just happened and turned to walk back to my car and immediately tripped over a curb and fell into the gravel, hitting my head on the rocks.
The man helped me up as blood started pouring out of my nose. I moved as quickly as I could to get to my car, where I had some tissue. Then a woman came over with another box of tissue to help. Then another man came over to offer help.
I’m recovering now, without serious injury, and it’s nice to know there are helpful people who care about others. Hopefully, that young man may someday learn to do his share to make our world a better place without needing a law.
Leotta Curtis, Green Valley