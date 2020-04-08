This is a call to action. Now is the time for all in the Santa Cruz Valley (Green Valley/Sahuarita) to rally around the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. The hospital is in need of state and/or federal funding to remain a viable medical facility in this time of crisis.
Personally, I may not be alive had this hospital not been immediately available, where I was taken recently while experiencing a heart attack. And, without this hospital, my cardiologist could not readily perform the surgical and medical treatment in this hospital, so urgently needed.
In fact, this hospital has been vital to many local residents being within minutes of so many homes in the area.
The dilemma is that hospitals have been encouraged to not perform elective surgical procedures, yet SCVRH has not yet been designated a COVID-19 program facility. The designation is vital to receive emergency funding. It’s a so called “Catch-22.” Without revenue from other medical procedures the hospital will not be able continue functioning.
Without the ability to continue to provide all medical services; emergency treatment, surgeries and critical care it will be necessary to be transported to one of the Tucson hospitals, which can take hours before necessary treatment. Time may be critical and lives may be at stake, as was my case.
Please contact Gov. Doug Ducey, President Trump and Sen. Martha McSally to encourage immediate financial assistance, to save our valuable hospital and medical center.
Don Severe, Green Valley