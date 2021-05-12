As I was approaching the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19, there was a little steam coming from under the hood of my Buick. By the time I reached the checkpoint it was really steaming.
After the OK, I pulled off and opened the hood. Bad news, the radiator hose had sprung a leak and was now out of water. Two sheriff’s deputies on duty and one Border Patrol agent offered to help. End result: They filled my radiator and wrapped my leaking hoes with duct tape, enough to get to a service station for a replacement hose.
Many, many thanks to all of those friendly helpers.
George Kennedy
Green Valley