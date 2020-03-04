Enjoyed your article about how elected officials can help out (“Get the answers,” Page A1, March 1). Brought to mind that when I was a supply officer in the Navy, I would tell my subordinates that if you aren’t happy with how your problem is being handled by the chain of command, contact your Congressman or Senator. Of course, on the reverse we always dreaded those “Congressional Inquiries,” as we had 10 days to provide an answer.
When I retired, I was having difficulties getting my disability request through the VA. It was a known fact that a woman’s request took longer. My husband received his in six weeks, while it had been over a year for me. So I contacted the Sen. McCain’s office. And within 10 day I received my approval letter.
Irene Silverman, Green Valley