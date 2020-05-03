Arizona’s undocumented workers pay $213.6 million in state and local taxes annually, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. The COVID-19 crisis has hit these workers hard but help has been tough to find: they’re ineligible for economic stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
To help meet workers’ needs – for food, rent and other survival expenses - 20 Arizona community groups recently joined forces to establish the Arizona Undocumented Workers Relief Fund. Using contributions from organizations and individuals, the fund will provide essential help to essential workers. This is good news.
It would be even better news if Gov. Ducey were to set up a public matching fund, using state dollars to supplement the Relief Fund. According to the Migration Policy Institute, Arizona employs 122,000 unauthorized immigrants in jobs vital to the state’s economy.
Some – home health aides, nursing assistants, and the cleaners and maintenance workers who keep medical facilities running – are vital to residents’ health and safety. We can’t do without these workers, and they shouldn’t have to do without us. The Workers Relief Fund reflects the community’s generosity. A state matching fund would reflect political wisdom and courage. Let’s hope the governor shows some.
Amy Stone, Green Valley