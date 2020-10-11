In the debate between Senate candidates Martha McSally and Mark Kelly on Tuesday evening, she repeatedly tried to scare people regarding their health care and insurance if Joe Biden is elected.
She misrepresented what the Biden plan would do and its consequences, knowing that the Republicans over the past three years have been unable to put together any plan at all. Read what Paul Krugman, a respected economist, wrote in the Oct. 6 New York Times. Among other things, he said the Biden plan would substantially expand coverage and reduce premiums for middle-class families: “Independent estimates suggest that under Biden’s plan, 15 million to 20 million Americans would gain health insurance. And premiums would fall sharply, especially for middle-class families.”
He goes on to explain how the Biden plan would “substantially increase the subsidies that currently help many but not all Americans who don’t get insurance from their employers.” As to costs, he notes that, “The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget puts the price tag at $850 billion over a decade. But it would cost far less than the 2017 tax cut, much of which went to corporations, which were supposed to respond by increasing investment, but didn’t.”
He concludes by saying, “If Biden wins Americans will keep that protection [pre-existing conditions] and many will gain insurance or see their premiums fall.”
Sandra Rooney, Sahuarita