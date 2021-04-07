On Monday, I received in the mail a postcard I regard as a tricky piece of business. It begins with a highlighted statement: “Our voting rights are under attack.”
Yes, indeed they are, (at least for Republicans) because the House has passed on to the Senate a resolution that, if it becomes law, would take away from states their rights to run federal elections as they wish and would give Democrats power to win every federal election hands-down.
The deceptive postcard advises me to contact Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and urge her to help do away with the filibuster (it might prevent Democrats from making our country a one-party place). It’s only as I read the small print at the bottom of the postcard I see this is something from the Democrats.
As a Republican, I advise those who receive this postcard to realize it comes from the Democratic party, and it wants Republicans to have no effective participation in future federal elections. If you are Republican, use the phone number given on that postcard to ask Sinema to hold firm -- against H.R.1/s.1.
Ingrid Lynch
Green Valley