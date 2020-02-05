Editorial reaction to a press release issued by 35-year-old Army veteran and Republican congressional candidate Brandon Martin could not be more partisan (From the Editor: Brandon Martin: Is he for real?” Page A6, Jan. 26).
The acrid smell of burning hair is still strong in my nostrils. The Green Valley News purposely invites confrontation to sell newspapers. It’s called a “set-up” and is close to the bottom of the ethics scale.
Martin has not served in Congress. He served America honorably in Afghanistan. I’ve been exposed to alcoholism in my family and wish to applaud Mr. Martin for not vilifying Congresswoman Kirkpatrick but instead encouraging her to complete treatment. It is a public concern because regardless of her committees, Ann’s vote goes far beyond committees. If random drug testing is required for private businesses, corporations and over 5 million civil servants, why isn’t it good enough for all our elected officials?
I’m tired of the press telling me what I can say and what I can’t say. Political correctness is killing our country. It’s time for snowflakes and the press to grow a spine and realize in the real world we use real words. Oh, and get this! The latest absurd word to be banned is “heartland.” It’s offensive because it’s a dog whistle for Trump.
Lou Sampson, Green Valley