Professionalism is a word thrown about today but not very often seen, especially in Washington these days.
Wednesday’s testimony from four law professors in the impeachment hearings left me with a sick feeling if the three (other than Professor Jonathan Turley) are teaching our young people. The only truly professional in the group was Mr. Turley, who didn’t vote for Trump and demonstrated a kind of insight and wisdom that the others should have been capable of, but didn’t.
I take my hat off for a man of honesty and integrity. The people of this country who are honest with themselves know this impeachment thing is a hoax and just an effort to undo the 2016 election. These Democrats in Washington just can’t stand to have a man who isn’t one of them to be president.
B.L. Jordan, Green Valley