I had the oddest dream last night
And imagined a remarkable sight.
“Remarkable” isn’t good enough, it was really quite bizarre
Because the entire Green Valley News carried not a single argumentative word about the GVR!
I chose to enjoy the situation while it might last
Because, pretty soon, I knew it would be a thing pf the distant past.
We’re all awake, so can’t we reduce the ongoing organizational strife
That has soured parts of our community’s life?
This would create some pleasant thoughts to remember
By all of us peace-loving GVR members.
If you’re reading this, dear Green Valley women and men
Please join me in a hearty AMEN.
Jerry Belenker
Green Valley