I had the oddest dream last night

And imagined a remarkable sight.

“Remarkable” isn’t good enough, it was really quite bizarre

Because the entire Green Valley News carried not a single argumentative word about the GVR!

I chose to enjoy the situation while it might last

Because, pretty soon, I knew it would be a thing pf the distant past.

We’re all awake, so can’t we reduce the ongoing organizational strife

That has soured parts of our community’s life?

This would create some pleasant thoughts to remember

By all of us peace-loving GVR members.

If you’re reading this, dear Green Valley women and men

Please join me in a hearty AMEN.

Jerry Belenker

Green Valley

