People who understand accounting know that GVR is more financially sound than it has been in years and this is because of the incredible efforts put forth by Dr. Kent Blumenthal and staff.
Dr. Blumenthal has been very successful at marketing Green Valley as the place to retire in multiple national magazines, which is extremely important for the community of Green Valley and GVR.
Dr. Blumenthal initiated the installation of the solar panels at various centers which will provide a savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Dr. Blumenthal worked with others to establish the GVR Foundation, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars yearly for the Member Assistance Program and will continue to do so. Although the board tried to prevent the Foundation from forming, the board now have their hands out for twice as much money for the MAP program as last year.
The Foundation also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the new pickleball complex. They tried to raise all of the money but were hindered in their efforts by the board. Why? For what purpose?
The current board has obstructed Dr. Blumenthal and staff at every step of the way. They have lost income of about $40,000 per year by insisting every household has two membership cards, even if it’s a single person household. Per year!
The board refused $80,000 from the BAJA Club toward the new pickleball complex in exchange for a limited number of people who would have rights to the complex for a limited number of years.
I have no doubt if the board continues on this course, GVR will cease to exist and the best that Green Valley has to offer will be gone.
Beverly Lawless, Green Valley