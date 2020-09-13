Troops are not toy soldiers.
As the daughter and wife of career military men, I’m angry beyond imagination about Trump’s description of them as “ losers and suckers.” This move by a desperate president to order troops home from Iraq and possibly Afghanistan presents a real danger. Yanking troops out of areas as a political stunt to regain support of the military men he thinks are his toy soldiers is without thought. It requires planning and precision to remove troops, equipment and to ensure everyone’s safety. (Or will we just leave behind millions in equipment like when we deserted our Kurdish allies?)
I doubt Trump has given a thought to the political consequences in those areas. Then again, perhaps it was a specific request from Putin, who see’s a chance to take the reins there?
Our honor and reputation among our decades-long allies has been destroyed. We are the subject of laughter, derision and pity. All this done in three years and nine months by a man who is a draft dodger, prisoner of war hater, Gold Star family insulted and has taken money meant for military men. Mr. Trump, have you no decency?
Sue Rowen, Green Valley