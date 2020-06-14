As I was reading the letters to the editor in today’s Green Valley News, I began to be upset over the contents of one letter. The writer seemed to be confused over the objectives of the Black Lives Matter movement. He seemed to not understand that the issue is specifically about the outrageous police killing of black people, and the uncaring attitude of the general population. The writer attempted to equate black-on-black crime with police misconduct, an obvious attempt to muddy the waters and deflect attention from questionable police practices.
Well, who the heck wrote this? A quick glance revealed that the writer was Ray Trombino, the only one that has the ability to consistently get my goat. Take a bow Ray, you’ve done it again. congratulations!
Will Clymer, Green Valley