As Donald Trump shamefully asked at a graveside in a veterans cemetery in Europe, “What was in it for them?” So Trump’s faithful “base” needs to ask themselves, “What’s in it for us. What has Trump ever done for us? What do we think he would ever do for us in the future?” The answer is nothing – just a trail of lies and empty promises. He has no interest in your lives or well-being. He is just using you for his own self-aggrandizement or enrichment – and when you cease to be useful, he will drop you just like everyone else who has shown him loyalty.
Why then should his “base” respond to his outrageous schemes? Why should they put themselves out there risking life and limb on his wanton adventures – even risking imprisonment? In the reprehensible events of Jan. 6, after priming the attempted insurrection, Trump himself acted as the Judas goat, promising, “I’ll be there with you” while slipping quietly away to enjoy the spectacle from the safety of the White House.
Do they think Trump will save them from punishment? He will certainly not – they have served their purpose and he will move on. Will he help the bereaved and the injured – most probably not, they are nothing to him anymore.
Geoff Knight, Green Valley