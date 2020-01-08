I would like to compliment Richard Chamberlin, Robert Epstein and Don Cassiday for their intelligent and insightful responses to President Trump’s behavior and impeachment (Letters, Jan. 5).
I’ve come to the conclusion that many of my Republican friends lack critical thinking skills. They have a knee-jerk reaction in claiming that the economy is doing great (in spite of most middle income Americans struggling) and the strong stock market (that fluctuates regularly regardless of who’s in office) to justify re-electing Trump. Such simplistic, stubborn, tribal thinking is unfathomable to me.
Two friends recently made comments that astounded me. One stated that he couldn’t stand Trump but would have to vote for him because “I don’t like what any of the Democrats are doing.” Really? Could ANY of the Democratic candidates conjure up a creative (not to mention diabolical) act that could possibly be worse than what Trump has done both in temperament and deed? One can disagree with any issue the Democrat candidates are espousing in a reasonable way. I truly understand why people voted for him in 2016 — anti-politician, unconventional, says it “like it is” personality. Not one Republican has been able to answer my simple question of, “What makes you think the president cares about you or anyone in your family?”
Another friend stated that “I love my country and I love my president.” Well, I very much love my country as well, but a president of either party has to earn my love and respect. Is it possible to love a family separating, foreign adversary colluding, perpetually lying, amoral embarrassment to our country? Apparently to 40%, it is indeed possible. How will you explain that position to your children and grandchildren? Come Nov. 4, for the love of God, let’s replace the current president.
Susan MacMillan, Green Valley