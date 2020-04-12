I agree with Mike Moore that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a man very capable of holding the presidential position of our country and will bring back much-needed honor and dignity as president of our great United States. He has shown this throughout our coronavirus ordeal.
I, too, like and respect Joe Biden, but think our country needs fresh ideas to move ahead at these troubling times.
Gov. Cuomo stands tall and has earned my respect and admiration.
I fully support you Mike and hope both Democrats and Independents will agree and make their voices heard to bring about a much needed change to our troubled country.
You’ve heard the song: If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. New York, New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has!
Pamela Fauxbel, Green Valley