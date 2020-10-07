I must condemn President Donald Trump sadly, for saying not to fear this lethal disease (210,000 deaths and growing).
As a retired physician, I must speak out that this is an act of not protecting American lives!
To not fear and respect COVID-19 is a death sentence for more people, businesses, his beloved money, the economy, and his followers that seem incapable of reasonable decision making.
The White House is a Super Spreader. With the leader of our nation thumbing his nose at public health science about mask use and social distancing, he is violating his duty to protect us again!
Bullying COVID-19 won’t make it go away.
I was active in Young Republicans in high school, and I am ashamed to admit that. I will support Joe Biden.
Kent D. Miller, DO, MMM, FAAIM, Green Valley