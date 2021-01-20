“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000;
“Aiding is assisting, supporting, or helping another to commit a crime. Abetting is encouraging, inciting, or inducing another to commit a crime. Aiding and abetting is a term often used to describe a single act. An accessory is someone who does any of the above things in support of a principle’s commission of crime.
“A charge of accessory after the fact is punishable as follows: Up to a $5,000 fine; and/or up to one year in jail if you are convicted of a misdemeanor; or up to three years in jail if you are convicted of a felony.
“Criminal trespass involves being on someone else’s property without permission. But the crime isn’t as simple as just being where you’re not supposed to. Someone caught trespassing on another person’s property can face trouble, even possibly a civil lawsuit. But trespass is first and foremost a criminal offense.”
The crimes committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, don’t fall into the hate crime category, but the overwhelming emotion of mob behavior is hate. Many of them showed their capacity for hate, wanting to damage property and threaten human life. Human life that included people that are there to protect all of us and people that were there to do our bidding that we voted for.
Murder needs to be included in the laws that were broken on that fateful day.
I wonder if these acts will be punished to the fullest extent of the law, as we have heard promised.
Ray Soper
Green Valley