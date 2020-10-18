Before you cast your ballot, may I offer what I believe is a very important consideration.
We have two “senior citizens” vying for the Oval Office. When taking or resuming office, one will be 78 the other 74. Four years, 82 and 78!
Mr. Biden, 78, will enter the position with diminishing mental capacity. To dispute this is unrealistic. Mr. Trump, 74, having experienced COVID-19, has made us aware that even the president can contract or for that matter have a medical condition which could impair his ability to adequately handle the job.
The 25th Amendment states in so many words, if the president dies, resigns or is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office, the vice president would take over. Pelosi seems to be alerting us to this possibility sometime, although I don’t think she is referring to Mr. Biden.
So, there is a good possibility no matter who is elected, we could be looking at either Pence of Harris sometime over the next four years.
Pence we know. He supports the current policies and is open as to where he would lead the country which the vast majority of our fellow Americans believe they are better off today than they were four years ago. One poll has it as high as 70%, the other, Gallup, had it at 56% better, 32% not so. The “hate” Trump mantra would be silenced at least temporarily until the media could ramp up the “hate Pence” dialogue.
Harris we don’t know, and according to Biden and his advisors, “voters don’t deserve to know the stance on the Supreme Court packing.” There are other issues we really don’t know their positions ie, fracking, “the Green New Deal,” defunding the police and open borders. We do know they plan a massive tax increase on a certain income group and elimination of the tax cut we received last year. We do know free college and free healthcare for those here illegally.
So, before you cast your vote, think about a calm, knowledgeable Pence you know who as yet is not “hated” to a Harris who as of now we really don’t know anything, and as voters we really don’t deserve to know anything.
John Fanning, Green Valley