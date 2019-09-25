The recent passing of Ken Haley has left a great big hole in the community.
His generosity spilled over in many areas; most notable was his photographic talent that he shared with dozens of venues.
He was a stalwart friend to this author; traveling on many research trips, documenting them with his camera. Ken’s dry sense of humor augmented his New England stoicism. My favorite memory? On a field trip to Globe, some hours from Green Valley, I asked him a question on the outbound journey.
He answered on the way home.
He would also put me to shame with his ability to manage rough terrain; though older, he would check on me to see if I was handling the trek.
Sadly, Ken is not the first posse member to leave the trail; but he was the best.
I shall miss him.
Scott Dyke, Sahuarita