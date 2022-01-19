If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The time period was the 1700s, and Great Britain’s monarchy ruled, or powerfully influenced, most of the world. Across the pond lay a pipsqueak, noisy little conglomeration of people who were beginning to embrace the notion of political freedom for dwellers of the “New World.”
Now the British monarchy was definitely displeased with this dangerous notion so the King and Parliament unleashed the world’s most powerful military force against these “belligerent cockroaches.”
One of these “cockroaches” was a brilliant rebel by the name of Ben Franklin. Knowing the punishment that the Brits were about to inflict upon the American colonists, Ben minced no words when he warned his fellow colonists, “We must hang together or most assuredly we will all hang separately.”
Fast-forward a couple of hundred years and we Americans are, once again, at a point of either hanging together or hanging separately. Seemingly unresolvable, vitriolic domestic issues will determine this.
I’m not an alarmist nor are my friends. But all of us harbor the terrible notion of the possibility of a second American Civil War created by current hatred between members of the Democratic and Republican parties.
Countries like China, Russia and North Korea are ecstatic as they watch our domestic issues threaten to dismantle our hard-fought-for two party political system. This system was based on all parties engaging in civil discourse leading to the solution of national problems. How in God’s name have we divorced ourselves from this time-honored tradition?
As a former Peace Corps volunteer (Micronesia 1) and Vietnam-era vet, I never foresaw the direction in which our country was heading — and this fact breaks my heart. Whatever became of the UNITED States of America ?
America, I plea with you — let’s hang together before we’re forced to hang separately.
