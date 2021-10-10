If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Our multitude of modern problems shaping up in the present day can affect us all. First, if the GOP does not raise the debt limit, we are headed for another Great Depression. Many of us retirees depend on government, veterans or other pensions connected to or paid out from work, veterans or public service. This reaches most of our bank accounts through direct deposit. If the debt limit is not raised, all of these direct deposits stop, after which banks can fail. If banks fail, the FDIC cannot protect deposits which are not there.
Second, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is more interested in being in the latest press release than she is in doing her job, voting and trying to fix problems.
Third, the country, including both parties (particularly the GOP and the extreme right-wing Democrats) need to unite and fix all these problems with meaningful legislation and work with the president rather than trying to be the center of the latest press release.
Fourth, the Supreme Court is falling in public opinion because some of their rulings lately have been put forth on the “shadow docket” often on weekends without oral arguments, casting votes after hours, no questions asked.
Benjamin Franklin said something to the effect, “If we don’t hang together we will surely hang separately.”