We sometimes forget how just one individual can make a difference, and Patti O’Berry did just that — working tirelessly for countless victims of domestic violence. Dan Shearer, I thank you for such a poignant tribute. It touched my heart. I never met Ms. O’Berry but her cause is one I believe in and support.
In recognition of her accomplishments and for all the volunteers who will keep her vision alive, I urge everyone to make a donation to Hands of a Friend, P.O. Box 2097, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
Diane Hawthorne, Green Valley