There are nearly 332 million people in our nation, many of whom own multiple firearms, yet it is the handful of criminals and gang members who continue to plague our society (“Time to seriously examine the gun issue,” Page A6, April 25).
There are easily thousands of gun laws on the books to restrict firearm use and ownership, none of which means squat to the gang bangers. What’s the point of adding new gun laws when the guilty parties causing the problems are being released from their jail cells, back into the public, by district attorneys in numerous cities across the nation? Many DAs are not only clearing out the prison cells, but are refusing to prosecute new cases coming before their courts.
It is seriously time to ask the public why they are putting up with this nonsense. The bad guys should be returned to their cells and murder cases should be prosecuted to the letter of the law. Let’s put the blame where it belongs, enforce the laws, and logically watch gun violence drastically decline.
Robert Doss
Green Valley