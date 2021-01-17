When I was young, I was inoculated in school with a jet injector-type of medical injecting syringe used for drug delivery in which a narrow, high-pressure stream of liquid that penetrates the outermost layer of the skin to deliver medication to targeted underlying tissues of the epidermis.
My question relates to crowd control. Why don’t they develop a jet injector with a strong tranquilizer to render rioters “controlled.” It would be more effective and humane than bullets, stun guns and knees on necks.
This process could effectively control disruptive crowds and save lives.
Fred Pelton, Green Valley