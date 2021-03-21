It was surprising to see on March 17 the longest opinion piece I have ever encountered in the Green Valley News (“Coming out of the cannabis closet,” Page A7).
Normally, an ad 37 column inches long would cost a couple of hundred dollars or more. The only thing missing was the name and address of the store where Mr. Bob Deyoe plies his trade as a “licensed dispensary agent.”
I was amazed at all the ailments that cannabis could treat, but disappointed that there was no mention of what it could do for my athlete’s foot. Perhaps the Green Valley News is planning to use the Opinion Page as a public service and offer columns by other “medical experts.”
The most charming aspect of the piece was its snarky, arrogant tone. Evidently, I have not been using my brain when I read reports such as those by the National Academy of Sciences that has stated, “There is substantial evidence of a statistical association between cannabis use and the development of schizophrenia or other psychoses.” This association is particularly true for young people. There are similar conclusions in other scientific publications. Mr. Deyoe might want to refer to the website momsstrong.org to read the heartbreaking stories of parents who have lost their children to marijuana use.
The Green Valley News surrendered a bit of its soul when they published this promotional piece. I am disappointed in what otherwise is a fine local newspaper.
David Cowan, Green Valley