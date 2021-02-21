There is an election occurring right now for the GVR Board of Directors. All members have received, or will receive shortly, their ballot. As a member of the GVR Nominations and Elections Committee, I am asking everyone to do their duty and vote this year.
We just had an election for the president of the United States and we all recognized that our vote matters.
Well, it matters for GVR, too. We are aware that the pandemic has affected each and every one of us. But GVR must go on. And who you want to represent you on the board is important. For information on the candidates, the GVR website has a link to all the candidates, and there are 10, running for four seats on the Board. That link is: www.gvrec.org/board-candidates-2021.
That site has background information on the candidates as indicated on their application to run for the Board as well as links to interviews of the candidates by an impartial spokesperson representing our committee. Please exercise your privilege and vote. The voting deadline is March 26.
Bob Northrup, GVR Nominations & Elections Committee