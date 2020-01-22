Friends of GVR is very organized, as they are canvassing my HOA as I write this. Wanting to understand their conflict with GVR4Us led my husband and I to read the local news and to attend GVR board meetings. Several things were apparent that were not mentioned in your Jan. 15 article (“2 groups looking out for GV’s future,” Page A1).
One is who works for whom. The board hired CEO Kent Blumenthal and he hires and directs the staff. The board requested additional and/or new reports. The staff does not like this change. Their resentment is palpable both in attitude and demeanor at the meetings. Apparently, this attitude is condoned.
Second, there is a difference over who controls the monies. The staff’s accounting showed GVR was running a deficit and needed more money. The board’s audit used a different reporting method and showed an $800,000 surplus. Recently, the board took control of those funds.
Now what?
Vote for Friends of GVR candidates and Green Valley will show a deficit again. Vote for GVR4Us candidates to have responsible board members.
Mary Reilly, Green Valley