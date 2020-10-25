The more things change, the more things stay the same. That is evidently the “mantra” of GVR boards. All I have heard from the board in the last few years is “transparency” and Policy Governance. And here they go again.
I am not opposed to purchasing property, etc., because I realize that GVR is running out of space. What I am opposed to is the process that this board took in purchasing the Canoa Hills Clubhouse. Where was the transparency?
I do not see anywhere in minutes of the P&E Committee where it recommended going to the board for approval to proceed with the negotiations and I do not see any board meeting minutes where the current board voted to proceed with the negotiations for the clubhouse. Where is the transparency of open board meetings to discuss/vote on the purchase of the property?
I understand that they would not be willing to discuss purchase price, but an open discussion — with member comments — would have been the right thing to do. We should have been informed at a board meeting that if a purchase was made, how much the renovations would cost. When the pickleball property was purchased, it was discussed in an open meeting. The same should have been done in this instance.
Telling members that voting in an executive session was the “right” thing to do is wrong. In the past executive sessions have been held for legal (lawsuits against GVR) and/or personnel issues only. They are really pushing it when they tell us that the purchase of the clubhouse was a “legal” issue and thus should be held in executive session.
We, as members, have a right to be involved in discussions that will affect GVR’s financial situation, especially in these times.
Barb Mauser, Green Valley