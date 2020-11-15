In the Nov. 11 Green Valley News, Layne Cook Johnson opined against Editor Dan Shearer’s articles on the CEO search and GVR4us for asking questions about the search process (“Keep GVR strong,” Nov. 11). This is her right. However, her comments on the Corporation, Board responsibilities and the GVR membership need more clarification.
First, based on current policies, the CEO is hired and works for the Board and the Board is responsible to the membership that elected them.
Explaining the Board and membership relationship under a non-profit status requires additional information. The Board has two responsibilities to the Corporation: legal and moral. Legally the Board must protect the organizations tax exempt status as a non-profit Corporation. This is accomplished by requiring staff to keep proper financial records and adhering to the Articles of Incorporation and GVR bylaws.
The Board’s moral responsibility is to serve the owner-members as defined in the mission statement. Members are not stockholders in the traditional sense. Ownership-membership is derived from owning a deed-restricted membership property. The Board is elected by and receives its authority from the members. Board decisions should be in the best interest of all members. If these moral responsibilities are achieved, then the Corporate responsibilities will be, too.
Jerry Humphrey, Green Valley