I’m a new resident in Green Valley, actually moving in this December. However, I’ve family there and have often heard their concerns with some past GVR decisions. This time, I’m a paying member. Their hiring of the new CEO is infuriating.
I agree, their decision to root out the leaker is admission of their underhanded approach to their deceit. Their only indignation is they got caught.
I would like my money to be far better spent than on a person who appears to thumb his nose at rules/laws he deems an inconvenience. Now the board wants to further waste member dues to look for the leaker.
I commend you in your excellent investigative journalism to hold this abysmal GVR board accountable. Keep up the good work for the community.
Christie Thorpe, Green Valley