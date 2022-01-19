If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
It is now 3:30 am and I haven’t been able to get to sleep yet due to a conversation I had after the GVR Nominations and Elections Committee meeting last week with GVR Board director Ted Boyett. It bothered me so very much.
He told me that the reason I and directors Carol Crothers and Bart Hillyer were not allowed on any of the board committees this year was (1) we didn’t sign the BOD’s Code of Conduct; and (2) our Board president, who appoints the Board Committee chairs (as authorized by the CPM) made it known to the chairs that those of us who didn’t sign the Code of Conduct should not be allowed on the committees, in effect eliminating three elected members from participating in decisions that affect GVR members that elected us.
Ted Boyett is secretary of the Board and chair of two committees. Bev Lawless (who was a part of our discussion) is a chair of one committee and on two additional committees. Others are chairs of committees or on a committee. David Messick, who is not on the board, is a member of three committees and one subcommittee, that I’ve been aware of. And yet we three board members have been barred from being on any committee.
Did Mr. Boyett not notice that none of the three of us have a grievance filed against us, not having signed the Code of Conduct, but our two top officers of the corporation do? That President, Mike Zelenak and Vice President and Chair of the Board Affairs Committee Nina Campbell, for violations of...wait for it...the Code of Conduct.
There is nothing in the bylaws or CPM that requires any board member to sign a Code of Conduct. With what’s going on currently, there doesn’t seem to be a purpose, except for one person to say to another, you have to follow the rules or we exclude you, but I don’t have too and it’s OK because of who I am.
Ironic isn’t it? Because neither the president nor vice president can be in charge of the investigation of the complaint against them, it’s going to fall on Boyett as secretary of the board. The membership is watching.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone