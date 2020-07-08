If the GVR CEO Search Committee can accomplish one thing, my vote would be that they hire someone with a mission for member service. There are people like that. Will they look for and find one?
GVR’s reason for being remains muddy water, as near as I can tell. Finding the right candidate would benefit from clarification on that issue. What should GVR be about? To be a leading advocate for lifelong wellness through recreational programs for the broad membership.
Having some guiding principles for GVR would be good and here are a few suggestions:
Members: As our number one priority, create an environment that provides for and aggressively promotes exceptional recreation, education and social interaction in healthy surroundings.
Service: Provide an outstanding experience to meet the needs of our members.
Innovation: Develop creative solutions and implement them through collaborative efforts to ensure up-to-date offerings in an ever-changing environment.
Communication: Share accurate information in an open, transparent manner.
Fiscal responsibility: Ensure affordable recreation for every member by establishing sustainable funding and expenditures, and managing GVR’s affairs for efficiency and effectiveness.
Integrity: Adhere to the highest principles of ethical behavior in all relationships and interactions with our members and community.
The GVR board is nearing decisions to spend large sums of money on two projects, neither of which is urgent. Those are the rebuilding of the East Center pool, which only saw an average daily usage of 29 persons this past January, and purchase of the old Canoa Hills clubhouse, which is in very dire condition. If one accepts the principles of Policy Governance, then the incoming CEO should be allowed to do his/her job to analyze and make recommendations on both projects.
Steve Wilhelm, Green Valley