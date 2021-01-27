I wish to respond to B. Schadler’s complaint regarding GVR services and dues (“Association or monarchy,” Jan. 20).
GVR has done an excellent job in making services available while following CDC guidelines. Several friends, neighbors and I are enjoying the pools, hot tubs, workout rooms, tennis, pickleball and club activities.
Yes, it may be somewhat limited and you may have to register ahead online but I have not had any difficulty doing so. I appreciate the effort, cleanliness and concern GVR has put into making these services still available despite COVID-19.
As for the dues, GVR is and always has been a good value for the multiple amenities it offers. Go online and research similar communities in Arizona or Florida. You will be surprised how reasonable our dues are for what is offered.
If you are unhappy with GVR, become active with the board or its committees to help facilitate change. If not, you can always move.
S. Harper, Green Valley