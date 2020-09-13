My wife and I decided to go to our local GVR pool today, Canoa Hills, to cool off. Of course, after leaving the pool we donned our face masks as required. My wife was reading her book when one of the GVR boogiemen approached her and announced that reading poolside was against the current regulations. Her options were to enter the pool and read, or get in, get wet, and then exit and read for a short time. We were sitting at least 30 feet away from everyone else.
What am I missing here? Is there really a logical explanation for not reading poolside? Last week I was told that I could not depart from swimming and go to the restroom without a mask. (Next time I won’t leave the pool.)
To GVR: Caution is one thing but foolish management like this is beyond common sense. Any reasonable explanation?
Dale Miller, Green Valley