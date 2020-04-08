Sometimes in a crisis there is opportunity.
With all of the facilities of Green Valley Recreation currently closed due to coronavirus, answers can finally be found to two questions that have been nearly impossible to answer until now.
What is the dollar cost of having GVR facilities fully ready-for-use? And what is the additional dollar cost of actually using the facilities?
The first cost is the amount that might be shared equally by each GVR rooftop, as that is what it costs to have GVR ready-for-use, whether it is used or not. Arguably, having a ready-for-use GVR contributes greatly to that special quality of life in Green Valley that is so different from the great climate and small-town feel of every other community in southern Arizona. During the closure, GVR facilities are still being maintained so that they can be re-opened when deemed appropriate.
The second cost might provide a foundation for GVR to contemplate options that address the stated concern of some members that “I don’t use GVR and I shouldn’t have to pay for it.” It might be interesting to learn how much it actually costs to use the facilities above an beyond having them ready.
Of course, adjustments would need to be made for utilities, daily cleaning, lighting, climate control as well as other expenses that are incurred primarily through actual use of facilities. March and April 2019 could be compared with March and April 2020.
If GVR is considered a community amenity, then having it ready-for-use would benefit all homeowners in Green Valley equally, whether they use GVR or not. Whether the additional cost of usage should be shared equally among GVR members or assigned to the users can finally be debated with some actual numbers.
David Messick, Green Valley